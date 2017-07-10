Kershaw throws six-hitter as Dodgers top Royals

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw tossed a six-hitter to become the majors’ first 14-game winner, Justin Turner homered twice, and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Sunday to complete their major league-best 10th sweep and sixth straight victory.

The streaking Dodgers head into the All-Star break owning baseball’s best record of 61-29. They’ve won 18 of their last 19 at home, where they lead the majors with a 39-11 mark.

Kershaw (14-2) allowed two runs and six hits on 99 pitches, struck out 13 and walked none to set the Dodgers’ record for most wins at the break. The old mark of 13 was held by Orel Hershiser, who had 13 in 1988, the last time the franchise won the World Series.

The All-Star left-hander, who won’t pitch in Tuesday’s showcase in Miami, had his stretch of not allowing an earned run end at 23.0 innings, which was the longest current active streak among starters.

Kershaw has made 13 straight starts without a loss and is 10-0 in his last 13 starts overall, all Los Angeles victories. He allowed a run for the first time in four starts.

Danny Duffy (5-5) gave up five runs and six hits in seven innings of his first career start at Dodger Stadium, located 150 miles from his hometown of Lompoc. He struck out nine and didn’t walk anyone.

Kansas City’s Eric Hosmer went 3 for 4, drove in two runs and scored a run while extending his hitting streak to 15 games, but the Royals lost their third in a row.

Turner tuned up for his first All-Star appearance by going 2 for 4 and driving in three runs. His two-run homer made it 4-0 in the third after Logan Forsythe’s RBI single scored Trayce Thompson, who tripled leading off.

BREWERS 5, YANKEES 3 Travis Shaw and Stephen Vogt both homered and the Milwaukee Brewers lengthened their surprising lead in the NL Central, topping the New York Yankees 5-3. The Brewers have won nine of 11. At 50-41, they go into the All-Star break in first place for the fifth time in franchise history.

ROCKIES 10, WHITE SOX 0 Rookie righthander Kyle Freeland came within two outs of the first no-hitter by a Rockies pitcher at the hitter-friendly park before surrendering a crisp single to Melky Cabrera as Colorado beat the Chicago White Sox 10-0. Freeland, who was born and raised in Denver, struck out the first batter of the ninth inning and then allowed Cabrera’s hit to left field on a 2-2 count. The 24-year-old Freeland (9-7) threw 126 pitches. Reliever Jordan Lyles got the last two outs to complete the one-hitter. Freeland was trying to throw the second no-hitter in Coors Field history. Hideo Nomo accomplished the feat in 1996 when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 6, METS 0 Lance Lynn pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, and Tommy Pham Paul DeJong and Luke Voit homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Mets 6-0. It was Lynn’s longest outing since May 23, when he threw 123 pitches in eight scoreless innings in a 2-1 loss to Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Lynn (7-6) had a season-low two strikeouts, but he needed just 93 pitches while facing two batters over the minimum. DeJong finished 2 for 4 and is 10 for his last 13 and is the first rookie and first Cardinals player in the modern era to have seven extra base hits in a three-game series.

PIRATES 14, CUBS 3 Jon Lester surrendered 10 runs in the first inning of the shortest start of his 12-year career, and the Cubs stumbled to a 14-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chicago (43-45) heads into the break with a losing record for the first time since it was 40-54 in 2014. The reigning World Series champions were 53-35 at the break a year ago. Pittsburgh sent 15 batters to the plate in its highest-scoring inning since 2009.