Monday, July 10, 2017, 1:54 p.m.

Liquor license remains suspended for Little Rock club where 25 shot

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:37 a.m.

people-take-a-look-at-the-aftermath-of-the-mass-shooting-at-power-ultra-lounge-in-downtown-little-rock-on-sunday-july-2

PHOTO BY MITCHELL PE MASILUN

People take a look at the aftermath of the mass shooting at Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock on Sunday, July 2.

Photos by Brandon Riddle

LITTLE ROCK — The liquor license of a Little Rock nightclub where a shooting during a rap concert left 28 people injured will remain suspended.

The Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control informed nightclub owner Herman Lewis on Monday that the license will remain suspended pending an investigation of potential violations.

Power Ultra Lounge's liquor license was suspended soon after the July 1 shooting during a concert by rapper Ricky Hampton, also known as Finese 2Tymes.

Lewis did not testify during the Monday hearing. His attorney previously told The Associated Press that his client wouldn't fight the closure of his club by city officials and said he's cooperating with law enforcement.

The club was closed under a criminal abatement program.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced last week a multi-agency task force to help combat violence in Little Rock.

Twenty-five people were shot at the club, and three others were hurt trying to escape. No arrests have been made in the case, though Hampton was arrested on warrants tied to a shooting days earlier outside a club in Forrest City.

YoungHog says... July 10, 2017 at 12:29 p.m.

GOOD..

