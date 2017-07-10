Little Rock-based group buys Arkansas' largest hotel

A Little Rock group has purchased the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa in Hot Springs from its owners and operators of more than 60 years.

The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reports, citing a news release, that Sky Capital Group LP has entered into a private transaction with Southwest Hotels Inc. of Little Rock.

Monetary details of the transaction were not released.

Sky Capital Group also owns and operates the Four Points by Sheraton on South University Avenue in Little Rock.

The Arlington is Arkansas’ largest hotel, featuring 478 rooms as well as a 45,000-square-foot convention center, according to the newspaper. It also houses a spa, thermal bathhouse, ballroom, dining room, Starbucks and bar area.

According to its website, the current Arlington hotel opened in December 1924. The original 100-room hotel opened in 1875 but was razed in 1893 to make room for a 300-room structure.

The second iteration was destroyed by fire in 1923 and was replaced by the current structure in downtown Hot Springs.

Southwest Hotels Inc. had owned and operated the Arlington since 1954.

