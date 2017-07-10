Police: Little Rock man accused of fleeing accident, found passed out in pickup

A Little Rock man was arrested early Monday after he fled the scene of an accident and was later found behind the wheel of a pickup that had struck a wall, officials said.

Herman Frazier, 21, of Little Rock was arrested around 12:45 a.m. at his home in the 4700 block of West 14th Street, according to a police report. When police found Frazier, he was reportedly passed out behind the wheel of a rented pickup that had struck a retaining wall.

Earlier, the same vehicle had fled the scene of an accident at the intersection of O and Tyler streets, police said. The report did not say if anyone was injured.

Frazier was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge and taken to Pulaski County jail. He was also charged with hit and run causing property damage.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 9.