Police: Little Rock man accused of fleeing accident, found passed out in pickup
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:03 a.m.
A Little Rock man was arrested early Monday after he fled the scene of an accident and was later found behind the wheel of a pickup that had struck a wall, officials said.
Herman Frazier, 21, of Little Rock was arrested around 12:45 a.m. at his home in the 4700 block of West 14th Street, according to a police report. When police found Frazier, he was reportedly passed out behind the wheel of a rented pickup that had struck a retaining wall.
Earlier, the same vehicle had fled the scene of an accident at the intersection of O and Tyler streets, police said. The report did not say if anyone was injured.
Frazier was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge and taken to Pulaski County jail. He was also charged with hit and run causing property damage.
A court date is scheduled for Aug. 9.
