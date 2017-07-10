What Bret Bielema said in the main room at SEC Media Days

— Follow along for updates from Bret Bielema's main press conference at SEC Media Days.

Bret Bielema

— Has received a number of phone calls and texts from coaches and people from around the SEC.

— Accidentally FaceTimed SEC commissioner Greg Sankey while picking up Chipotle for his wife, Jen, the other day.

— Frank Ragnow is one of the best centers in the nation.

— Austin Allen will have a graduate patch on his jersey this fall.

— Kevin Richardson is a former walk-on who "embodies everything I believe in." Knew he had something with him shortly after he got on campus. One of the smartest players he's coached.

— Took a hard look at the state of the program after the way the season ended. Part of that led to the switch to the 3-4. Thinks players are bought in. Has had former players come in and talk about what it means to be a Razorback.

— Opening the season on a Thursday night in Little Rock should be a "neat experience" and also gives them extra time to prepare for TCU.

— Last year, a few teams had bye weeks before playing Arkansas. This year, none do.

— Wants the Missouri rivalry to continue growing organically, but "if losing in the second half stokes that fire, God bless them, we didn't do it for that reason."

— Jared Cornelius is really talented. They did a postseason study revealing he was one of the best slot WRs in college football last year. Feels good about the JUCO WRs (Brandon Martin and Jonathan Nance) they brought in. Deon Stewart and La'Michael Pettway have been working really hard and progressed.

— On what beating Texas A&M would mean given he called the Texas win "borderline erotic": "I know you guys are all looking for quotes, but I don't know if I can go much further for that one." Was in a small-group setting and he has a child now. Have had some close calls and good games aginst A&M. Thinks the team will be ready to play when A&M is up next on the schedlue.

— Thinks the SEC and Greg Sankey is progressive with how they deal with rules and legislation. League office is receptive. In favor of moving the draft declaration date back a little bit. Guys now can make decisions before bowl games because they're getting advice and feel pressured. Used Denver Kirkland as an example of someone who decided to leave early who lost money by doing so.

— One of the reasons they go ones against the world in the spring game is because they breed continuity on the offensive line. There are 6 players who've started SEC games on the OL, which is a huge improvement. Kurt Anderson has had another year and is comfortable. Last year, they just didn't have enough SEC-quality OL in the program. Takes personal responsibility for not having enough guys on campus. "I think they're really in a mode to prove some things this fall."

— Melvin Johnson will not qualify to make it to Fayetteville this year. He will have a chance to get there in December. Montaric Brown is very close to making it and is doing everything he can to be on campus by the time fall camp starts. Worst case, he gets there in January.

— Austin Allen has done some really good things. There are some things he has to do better, but he thinks he has great potential.

— On his daughter changing his outlook: "I'm 48 hours into this baby. I can't say I'm well-versed." Someone asked him earlier if he'd been in favor of his son playing football and he says yes, if they're in the right situation. Thinks they constantly have to protect their players. Just lost Rawleigh Williams. "What I learned from Rawleigh Williams, you can't put into words." The way Williams dealt with his injury and retirement taught him a lot. Truly has player safety at heart.

— Dre Greenlaw "looks great." For two years, he hasn't been able to complete the season, so they've looked into ways to keep him healthy. Should be 100 percent and ready to go by fall camp.

— Running the football and stopping the run have been huge points of emphasis. The switch to the 3-4 means 8 players will be on their feet every play, which makes a defense more athletic. The 3-4 aligns quicker and more simplistic to multiple offenses in a short amount of time.

— Thinks every year is the year of the QB. The scheme is unique for every team in the SEC West, which makes the kind of QBs they face different.

— Had Russell Wilson at Wisconsin because he was a grad transfer and they'd had bad injury luck at QB. "Just an extreme situation of need and Russell came on the screen." David Williams was a similar situation. Got to know Williams a little bit before he committed to South Carolina. Rawleigh Williams' injury and Juan Day's defection meant they lost 2 of their top 4 RBs. He likes what they have but wanted to get some more maturity in the RB room. Will Muschamp and South Carolina were very cooperative and didn't block him. A little torn on the grad transfer rule. Facilitated a RB transfer to Pittsburgh while at Wisconsin. Glad the SEC allowed this to happen because he's done everything right.

— Mississippi State QB Nick Fitzgerald is very talented. Has size, speed and ability to throw the ball. Dan Mullen has proven what he can do developing QBs. Saw first-hand how Fitzgerald grew last year.