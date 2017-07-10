Home / Latest News /
Medical examiner: 77-year-old dies from gunshot wound he suffered when he was 19
By The Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida medical examiner says John Henry Barrett died recently of a gunshot wound — one he suffered in 1958.
The Palm Beach Post reported Monday that the county medical examiner determined the 77-year-old Barrett died in May of an infection and complications related to the gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.
The shooting damaged Barrett's spinal cord and left him partially paralyzed, requiring him to walk with a cane.
At age 19, Barrett was shot by a friend during a fight. The friend, who was not identified in the medical examiner's report, served time in prison.
Barrett worked for three decades as a pastor and was a former executive director of the Pahokee Housing Authority.
