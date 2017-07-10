Subscribe Register Login

Monday, July 10, 2017, 11:10 a.m.

North Little Rock teen accused of pushing girlfriend off porch, throwing rocks at toddler

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:37 a.m.

Anthony Conley, 18, of North Little Rock

A North Little Rock teen was arrested early Sunday after he pushed his girlfriend off a porch and threw rocks at a toddler, authorities said.

Pulaski County deputies responded before 3:45 a.m. to a domestic disturbance at the home of 18-year-old Anthony Conley on McCoy Road, according to a report. Conley had shoved his girlfriend off a porch and thrown rocks at her 18-month-old nephew, striking him at least once, investigators said.

Conley, who was reportedly found hiding under clothing inside a closet in the home, fought deputies and medics after being handcuffed, the report said.

He was booked into the Pulaski County jail shortly after 7 a.m. on charges of second-degree battery, a felony, and third-degree battery and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 15.

