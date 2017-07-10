Pedestrian struck by car in North Little Rock dies

A man died after being struck by a car under an overpass in North Little Rock on Friday night, police said.

North Little Rock police were called to an accident involving a pedestrian near Arkansas 161 and Interstate 40 at 11:03 p.m., according to a news release from the department.

Police found Berwyn Ford, 48, lying on the ground. Emergency workers pronounced Ford dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed. The driver has been interviewed by North Little Rock detectives and is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing, police said.

