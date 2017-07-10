Pedestrian struck by car in North Little Rock dies
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A man died after being struck by a car under an overpass in North Little Rock on Friday night, police said.
North Little Rock police were called to an accident involving a pedestrian near Arkansas 161 and Interstate 40 at 11:03 p.m., according to a news release from the department.
Police found Berwyn Ford, 48, lying on the ground. Emergency workers pronounced Ford dead at the scene.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]
No charges have been filed. The driver has been interviewed by North Little Rock detectives and is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing, police said.
Metro on 07/10/2017
Print Headline: Pedestrian struck by car in NLR dies
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Pedestrian struck by car in North Little Rock dies
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.