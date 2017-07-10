PHOTO: 1 hurt in collision between boats on Arkansas lake near pizza restaurant

One person was hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a collision between a pontoon boat and a bass boat late Saturday on Lake Hamilton in Garland County, authorities said.

It happened around 10 p.m. in a cove of the lake near Sam's Pizza, 401 Burchwood Bay Road, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Monday.

Authorities said the bass boat was accelerating from the area when the two boats hit.

The collision remained under investigation Sunday, though officials said it did not appear to be alcohol-related. Sgt. John Schroeder said it seemed to be a "pure accident."

The bass boat driver was hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, though he was treated for a time in an intensive care unit, the newspaper reported.

A second person on the other boat also reported an injury but declined medical treatment.

