Police: 68-year-old man stabbed, critically hurt by 3 robbers in Little Rock home invasion

A 68-year-old man was stabbed multiple times by three masked robbers who forced their way into his Little Rock home, leaving him in critical condition, police said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded around 3:25 a.m. Sunday to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence on Melinda Drive.

The victim’s 67-year-old wife told police that she and her husband were in their bedroom sleeping with the bedroom door closed when three assailants kicked in the door.

According to the report, the robbers, who were wielding guns and knives, demanded money and guns from the couple multiple times.

The wife told the assailants that she did not know where the guns were, prompting the robbers to point guns at the victim’s heads, officers noted.

The robbers then reportedly “snatched the covers off of them,” told them to put on clothes and go downstairs.

When the couple walked downstairs, the robbers demanded that the woman get her face down to the floor. They also forced the husband to go back upstairs in another demand for money, police said.

Authorities said the assailants later ran downstairs and out of the home's front door.

The husband was found to be bleeding all over his body, with multiple stab wounds, according to the report. He was listed as being in critical but stable condition.

The couple's 39-year-old son was also inside the home at the time of the robbery, police said.