30-year-old Arkansan stabs man he suspected of having affair with his wife, police say

A 30-year-old Arkansan is in custody Monday after he stabbed another man he thought was having an affair with his wife, authorities say.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that David Lee Kessler told police he became convinced early Saturday that Christopher “Mailman” Clifton, 40, was having an affair with his wife while the three were at a home in the 300 block of West Nonamaker Drive in Fayetteville.

Kessler reportedly “blacked out" and told officers that the next thing he knew, people were saying, “You stabbed him,” the newspaper reported, citing a police report. He looked down and saw a knife in his hand, then walked away, he told police.

Witnesses said that Kessler said he was going to kill Clifton before lunging at him, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. They also told officers that Kessler had tried to cut his own throat earlier in the day.

Clifton was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center with a lacerated liver and a collapsed lung, the newspaper reported, stating that he was stabbed in the arm and the rib cage.

Kessler was reportedly arrested on South School Avenue moments after the stabbing.

He was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, where he received treatment for a cut on his throat, the newspaper said.

Kessler is currently being held in lieu of $25,000 at Washington County jail, where he is charged with first-degree battery and failure to appear. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 9.

