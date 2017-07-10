45-year-old accused of shooting man, firing at central Arkansas first responders helping him

Police say a 45-year-old Arkansas man shot a driver early Sunday then fired at the first responders trying to treat him.

An officer said he heard two loud “bangs” in downtown Benton about 12:50 a.m. He then saw a vehicle accelerating quickly down Market Street, according to a news release.

When the officer stopped the vehicle, the driver said he had been shot by Gregory Overton of Bauxite while in the 300 block of Main Street.

As officers and Benton Fire Rescue tried to treat the driver, they heard two more shots. The news release said the second bullet flew by officers parked at the Bart Owens–Randy Mooney Memorial Park.

Fearing for their safety, the officers called a SWAT team to search for Overton at two homes where he reportedly lived. He was arrested later Sunday.

Overton is charged with first-degree battery, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, committing a terroristic act, discharging a firearm within city limits and tampering with physical evidence.

Police expect to add more charges as their investigation continues, according to the news release.