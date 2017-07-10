Home / Latest News /
Police: Groom arrested over backyard wedding fireworks
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — Guests watching a fireworks display after a New York wedding were cheering the bride, groom and booms when police arrived. The groom ended up under arrest.
Nassau County police said they were called to a Massapequa home early Saturday and found a big party with professional-level pyrotechnics in the backyard.
Police say 39-year-old Thomas Giglio explained he was setting them off to celebrate his wedding.
He was arraigned Saturday on a fireworks possession charge. Bail was set at $5,000.
No working phone number for him could immediately be found, and a message left at a possible phone number for a relative wasn't immediately returned.
