Monday, July 10, 2017, 1:54 p.m.

Police: Groom arrested over backyard wedding fireworks

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.

In this photo provided by the Nassau County, N.Y., Police Department, Thomas Giglio is shown after his arrest Saturday, July 8, 2017.

PHOTO BY NASSAU COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA AP

In this photo provided by the Nassau County, N.Y., Police Department, Thomas Giglio is shown after his arrest Saturday, July 8, 2017.


MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — Guests watching a fireworks display after a New York wedding were cheering the bride, groom and booms when police arrived. The groom ended up under arrest.

Nassau County police said they were called to a Massapequa home early Saturday and found a big party with professional-level pyrotechnics in the backyard.

Police say 39-year-old Thomas Giglio explained he was setting them off to celebrate his wedding.

He was arraigned Saturday on a fireworks possession charge. Bail was set at $5,000.

No working phone number for him could immediately be found, and a message left at a possible phone number for a relative wasn't immediately returned.

