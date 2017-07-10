Woman chokes, knocks out hearings aids of 83-year-old Little Rock gas station worker, police say

An Arkansas woman was arrested Sunday night after she went behind a Little Rock gas station counter and attacked an 83-year-old employee until people pulled her away, officials said.

Around 9:25 p.m., police were sent to an Exxon gas station after getting a call about an assault, officer Natalie Ball wrote in a report.

Officers met with the owner, who told them that a woman came behind the counter and attacked an 83-year-old employee. The woman grabbed the employee's neck from behind, choked her and struck her in the head, which knocked the hearing aids out of her ears, the victim told police.

Witnesses to the attack pulled the woman away from the 83-year-old, and the woman left the business, Ball reported.

The victim was "shook up," and her neck hurt, Ball said.

After getting a suspect description, police looked for the attacker and found 34-year-old Tabbatha Sandidge-Duvall nearby, the report said. Sandidge-Duvall had a warrant out of Hot Spring County and was taken in for further questioning.

After police viewed security footage of the attack, Sandidge-Duvall was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and second-degree battery.

Her bail was set at $15,000.

Authorities listed Sandidge-Duvall at both a Little Rock and Alexander address.