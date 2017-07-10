Rockies rookie two outs short of no-hitter in rout

DENVER — Rookie Kyle Freeland came within two outs of the first no-hitter by a Colorado Rockies pitcher at Coors Field before surrendering a sharp single to Melky Cabrera as the Rockies beat the Chicago White Sox 10-0 on Sunday.

Freeland, who’s from Denver and grew up going to games at the hitter-friendly park, struck out the first batter of the ninth inning and then allowed Cabrera’s hit to left field on a 2-2 count.

The 24-year-old Freeland (9-7) threw 126 pitches. He was pulled immediately after the hit and left to a standing ovation.

The lefty struck out a career-high 9, walked 3 and hit 1 batter.

Freeland was trying to throw the second no-hitter in Coors Field history. Hideo Nomo accomplished the feat in 1996 when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The only no-hitter in Rockies history was thrown by Ubaldo Jimenez in 2010 at Atlanta.

Freeland even had an RBI single in the seventh for the Rockies’ last run.

Reliever Jordan Lyles got the last two outs to complete the one-hitter.

Pat Valaika drove in five runs, including a three-run home run as part of a five-run sixth that turned a 2-0 lead into a rout. Charlie Blackmon also hit a solo home run.

Rockies left fielder Gerardo Parra had the play of the day in the eighth as he sprinted for Yolmer Sanchez’s blooper in short left and then went into a head-first dive to snare the ball. Parra pointed at Freeland, who pumped his fist and tipped his cap in appreciation.

From Denver, Freeland attended the University of Evansville. He was taken by the Rockies with the eighth overall pick in 2014.

DODGERS 5, ROYALS 2 Clayton Kershaw tossed a six-hitter to become the majors’ first 14-game winner, Justin Turner homered twice, and host National League West-leading Los Angeles defeated Kansas City.

BREWERS 5, YANKEES 3 Travis Shaw and Stephen Vogt both homered and visiting Milwaukee lengthened its surprising lead in the National League Central, topping New York.

TIGERS 5, INDIANS 3 Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and visiting Detroit hung on late to salvage the series finale against Cleveland.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 4, ATHLETICS 0 Felix Hernandez rediscovered some of his past form allowing two hits over six dominant innings, and Nelson Cruz hit his 17th home run of the season to give host Seattle a victory over Oakland.

ANGELS 3, RANGERS 0 J.C. Ramirez outpitched All-Star Yu Darvish and Albert Pujols hit his 604th career home run as four Los Angeles pitchers combined blank host Texas.

ORIOLES 11, TWINS 5 Adam Jones homered twice and drove in five runs to lead a 15-hit attack and visiting Baltimore defeated Minnesota. RAYS 5, RED SOX 3 Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run in the eighth inning and host Tampa Bay took three of the four from American League East-leading Boston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 2, DIAMDONDBACKS 1 Homer Bailey went 6 2/3 innings, Scott Schebler doubled in the go-ahead run and the visiting Cincinnati beat Arizona, sending the Diamondbacks to their fifth loss in six games heading into the All-Star break. PIRATES 14, CUBS 3 Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped visiting Pittsburgh’s 10-run first inning with consecutive home runs off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound Chicago.

CARDINALS 6, METS 0 Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong and Luke Voit hit home runs and Lance Lynn pitched seven innings of three-hit ball as host St. Louis beat New York.

PHILLIES 7, PADRES 1 Freddy Galvis hit two of his team’s six home runs, Jerad Eickhoff threw five shutout innings, and host Philadelphia topped San Diego.

NATIONALS 10, BRAVES 5 Anthony Rendon reached base four times, the Nationals’ bullpen allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings, and host Washington defeated Atlanta.

MARLINS 10, GIANTS 8 Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, the second coming after A.J. Ellis’ tiebreaking two-run home run in the 11th inning, and visiting Miami held on to beat the San Francisco to complete a sweep.

Sports on 07/10/2017