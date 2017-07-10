Safe stolen in break-in at restaurant on Cantrell Road in Little Rock

Authorities are investigating after someone broke into a Little Rock restaurant and made off with the safe and security system.

Police responded shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday to investigate an alarm at the Purple Cow at 8026 Cantrell Road.

The arriving officer found the front door shattered and partially open, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. A search inside revealed multiple computer screens had been broken and the safe and security system removed, the report said.

No suspect information was listed in the report.

The theft occurred two days after a break-in where the safe was taken from a Sonic near downtown Little Rock. It wasn't immediately clear if the cases were thought to be connected.