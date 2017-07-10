Several schools expected to see Wings' Chris Moore in action

West Memphis sophomore forward Chris Moore, who plays for the 15-under Arkansas Wings, will be under the watchful eyes of several college coaches at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam on Thursday through Sunday.

Arkansas, LSU, Marquette, Texas A&M and Louisiana Tech are expected to see Moore in action during the four-day event. He has recorded approximately 31 double-doubles for the Wings this season.

Moore, 6-6, 200 pounds averaged 15.9 points and 11 rebounds for the season and 18 points and 12 rebounds during district and state tournaments for the Blue Devils. He was named Class 6-A East All-Conference, 6-A All-State team and to the 6-A All-Tournament team.

He has offers from Memphis, SMU, TCU, Southern Miss, Abilene Christian and Murray State.