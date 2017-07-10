Subscribe Register Login

Monday, July 10, 2017, 6:45 a.m.

Spain rescues 54 migrants off coast

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:44 a.m.

MADRID — Spain’s maritime rescue service says it has rescued 54 migrants, including one pregnant woman, from a small boat trying to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.

The rescue service says it intercepted the migrant’s boat early Sunday about 5 miles south of the Spanish coast near the city of Cadiz.

The boat was carrying 44 men and 10 women, one of whom appeared to be pregnant, according to the rescue service.

The maritime service believes the boat left from Morocco.

Print Headline: Spain rescues 54 migrants off coast

