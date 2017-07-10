State lawmaker Warwick Sabin studies mayoral run in Little Rock
By Eric Besson
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
State Rep. Warwick Sabin has begun exploring a 2018 campaign for Little Rock mayor, he announced in a news release.
Sabin, 40, a Little Rock Democrat, has served in the Arkansas House of Representatives since 2013 in a district mostly located north of Interstate 630.
"I'm exploring a run for Mayor because Little Rock has the potential to be a more vibrant and dynamic city," Sabin said in his statement. "With new ideas, we can make Little Rock a hub of economic activity, make our schools great and keep our city safe, so people want to raise their families here."
Mayor Mark Stodola, 68, who ran unopposed in 2014, said in an emailed statement that he plans to run for a fourth term.
"While I intend to run for reelection, my number one priority is Little Rock and the current challenges we are facing, not a political race that is 17 months away," Stodola said.
Candidates cannot formally file for the November 2018 municipal election -- in which six of 10 city director seats will also be up for grabs -- until August 2018.
Little Rock's mayor does not vote on matters before the Board of Directors except to break a tie, but he does hold veto power. The full-time job pays $160,000 per year.
Sabin is senior director of U.S. programs at the nonprofit Winrock International, where he focuses on issues facing rural America. He previously worked as director of development for the Clinton Foundation and as a press secretary for former U.S. Rep. Marion Berry.
Print Headline: State lawmaker studies mayoral run
Comments on: State lawmaker Warwick Sabin studies mayoral run in Little Rock
RBear says... July 10, 2017 at 8:22 a.m.
The fact this race is heating up this early makes me wonder what might be in the mix regarding Stodola. While I appreciate some of the work he's done, his performance has been lackluster compared with what I experienced in San Antonio before moving back. Greening of the city lags, education lags, tech was up and running before the mayor even realized it. His response to crime had been so shallow it took the governor to get things moving.
Maybe Sabin would be a better choice.
( permalink | suggest removal )
4concernedcitizens says... July 10, 2017 at 9:50 a.m.
We need somebody more tough on crime. That is the platform that will get you elected.
The people of LR are sick of their town going down, down, down.
Sabin is not the one that satisfies this current need.
( permalink | suggest removal )
PopulistMom says... July 10, 2017 at 10 a.m.
Yes! Little Rock needs a change. It is one of the worst run cities in America. Better schools and tougher law enforcement are needed. Stodola is not a bad person, but he is just clueless. He does not suggest any of the changes which crime ridden, rundown cities implement to turn themselves around. He is just collecting a paycheck.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Packman says... July 10, 2017 at 10:53 a.m.
Not a bad move for the alt-left Sabin. He can win this seat and remain politically viable when/if Arkansas voters become more tolerant of liberals. Sabin is a man of high ambition and craves to some day be governor/US senator. Nothing wrong with a little ambition, and LR needs a new mayor. Although, if Sabin pushes to make LR a sanctuary city and open women's restrooms to men wearing dresses and high heels, all bets are off.
( permalink | suggest removal )
