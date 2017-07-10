State lawmaker Warwick Sabin studies mayoral run in Little Rock

State Rep. Warwick Sabin has begun exploring a 2018 campaign for Little Rock mayor, he announced in a news release.

Sabin, 40, a Little Rock Democrat, has served in the Arkansas House of Representatives since 2013 in a district mostly located north of Interstate 630.

"I'm exploring a run for Mayor because Little Rock has the potential to be a more vibrant and dynamic city," Sabin said in his statement. "With new ideas, we can make Little Rock a hub of economic activity, make our schools great and keep our city safe, so people want to raise their families here."

Mayor Mark Stodola, 68, who ran unopposed in 2014, said in an emailed statement that he plans to run for a fourth term.

"While I intend to run for reelection, my number one priority is Little Rock and the current challenges we are facing, not a political race that is 17 months away," Stodola said.

Candidates cannot formally file for the November 2018 municipal election -- in which six of 10 city director seats will also be up for grabs -- until August 2018.

Little Rock's mayor does not vote on matters before the Board of Directors except to break a tie, but he does hold veto power. The full-time job pays $160,000 per year.

Sabin is senior director of U.S. programs at the nonprofit Winrock International, where he focuses on issues facing rural America. He previously worked as director of development for the Clinton Foundation and as a press secretary for former U.S. Rep. Marion Berry.

