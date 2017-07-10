Style: 'Dancing With the Stars' rumbas into Little Rock's Robinson Center

Emma Slater has had little time to bask in her victory before taking her dance shoes on the road, Eric E. Harrison writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

Slater and NFL player Rashad Jennings took home the coveted Mirror Ball in May as winners of Dancing With the Stars Season 24.

Jennings, released by the New York Giants in February, is still between teams. Slater, meanwhile, is part of the cast of the “Dancing With the Stars: Live! — Hot Summer Nights” tour, coming Thursday to Memphis’ Orpheum Theatre and July 18 to Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall.

