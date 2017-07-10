PHOTOS, VIDEO: Standoff at North Little Rock home ends after suspect kills himself, police say

A standoff at a North Little Rock home that lasted for more than two hours Monday afternoon ended after the suspect was found dead inside, police said.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded around 2:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of North Cypress Street near downtown.

The call came after U.S. marshals serving a warrant out of Savannah, Ga., on a rape charge heard a gunshot from inside the two-story residential building, said North Little Rock police spokesman Brian Dedrick.

A person identified by police as a “significant other” inside the residence was able to get out unharmed, according to authorities.

As of around 4:20 p.m., the Police Department’s SWAT and special response teams as well as negotiators were were still trying to get the person outside.

Police vehicles and officials wearing tactical gear lined nearby streets, though most of the area west of Interstate 30 was not cordoned off to onlookers who appeared during the standoff.

“Numerous attempts were made to try to contact the suspect inside the residence with no results,” Dedrick said.

By 4:40 p.m., several rounds of tear gas had been deployed into the residence, Dedrick said. A robot capable of giving authorities a visual inside the home was also put into place a short time later.

Dedrick said shortly before 5 p.m. that the robot allowed officials at the scene to assess the situation and determine that the suspect had been fatally wounded by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Additional information regarding the suspect and person who was able to get out was not immediately available.

