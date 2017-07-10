Teen tells Little Rock police leg hit by gunshot
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Little Rock police were investigating Sunday after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg, authorities said.
Officers were dispatched to Arkansas Children's Hospital at about 12:55 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim, according to an online dispatch log.
Lt. Steve McClanahan, a police spokesman, said the 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
The victim told police that he was walking on Westminster Drive in southwest Little Rock when he heard a single shot and was hit, McClanahan said.
Police did not locate a crime scene, he said.
Metro on 07/10/2017
Print Headline: Police beat
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Teen tells Little Rock police leg hit by gunshot
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.