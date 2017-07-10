Teen tells Little Rock police leg hit by gunshot

Little Rock police were investigating Sunday after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to Arkansas Children's Hospital at about 12:55 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim, according to an online dispatch log.

Lt. Steve McClanahan, a police spokesman, said the 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg but is expected to survive.

The victim told police that he was walking on Westminster Drive in southwest Little Rock when he heard a single shot and was hit, McClanahan said.

Police did not locate a crime scene, he said.

Metro on 07/10/2017