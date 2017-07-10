Fired shots as 3 stole ATM from Little Rock convenience store, clerk tells police

A Little Rock convenience store clerk told officers that he fired shots at three male thieves as they drove away with an ATM they stole from the business early Saturday, according to a police report.

The trio pulled into the front of the E-Z Mart at 11701 W. Markham St. about 3:40 a.m. in a white Chevrolet Trailblazer with a broken window, police said.

The thieves then reportedly began loading an ATM into the back of the SUV.

A store clerk told police he went outside and began firing shots. He believed one thief had a silver pistol, according to the police report. The vehicle then reportedly headed east on West Markham Street.

Police say the SUV matched the description for a vehicle stolen from a Pizza Hut on West Markham Street earlier that day.

They were unable to find the vehicle or the thieves when they searched the area.

The driver of the Trailblazer was described on the report as a black male who weighs about 270 pounds and stands 6 feet tall. Detailed descriptions of the two other thieves were not available.