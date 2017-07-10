N. Korea criticizes U.S. show of force

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korean state media have sharply criticized a recent practice bombing run by two U.S. B-1B bombers on the Korean peninsula, calling it a dangerous move raising the risk of nuclear war.

A commentary Sunday in the ruling party's Rodong Sinmun newspaper accused the U.S. of "reckless military provocations" and said the danger of nuclear war is reaching an extreme pitch. The commentary was reported on in English by the state Korean Central News Agency.

Two U.S. Air Force bombers released inert weapons Friday on a training range in South Korea. South Korean F-15 and U.S. F-16 fighter jets joined them in the drill. The bombers also flew with Japanese F-2 fighter jets over the East China Sea on their way back to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

The 10-hour mission came three days after North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile on July 4. President Donald Trump and the leaders of South Korea and Japan issued a joint statement condemning the launch.

U.S. military officials described the bomber mission as a defensive show of force and unity that demonstrated "the ironclad U.S. commitment to our allies."

WWII bomb safely cleared from town

WARSAW, Poland -- Polish police say an unusually large bomb left over from World War II has been removed safely from the town where it recently was unearthed.

About 10,000 people who were evacuated during the removal operation in the eastern Poland town of Bialystok were returning home late Sunday, according to Anna Kowalska, spokesman for Bialystok town hall. The town's registered residents were taken to nearby schools.

The 1,100-pound German ST-500 bomb was found Thursday during a road project. Bomb disposal experts loaded it on a special truck Sunday and were transporting it to a test range, where they plan to destroy it.

Police spokesman Tomasz Krupa says the removal was successful and Bialystok residents who were evacuated in the morning were cleared to go home.

Gaza pact closer for Hamas, Egpyt

CAIRO -- Egyptian and Palestinian leaders met in Cairo on Sunday amid signs of a rapprochement between Egypt and the Islamic militant Hamas group.

Officials close to Mahmoud Abbas said the Palestinian leader met with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to seek clarifications on what appears to be an emerging power-sharing agreement between Gaza's Hamas rulers and an exiled Abbas rival, former Gaza strongman Mohammed Dahlan.

Under the deal -- parts of which have been confirmed by other parties involved -- Hamas would retain control over Gaza's security, while Dahlan would eventually return to Gaza and handle its foreign relations.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Neither leader made any comments to the media after their meeting in Cairo. A statement by Egypt's presidential spokesman said the two leaders discussed the latest developments in the Palestinians' bid for statehood and ways to revive the peace process.

The emerging understandings among Egypt, Hamas and Dahlan could create a Palestinian "mini state" in Gaza, which would undermine the official state sought by Abbas and others.

If implemented, such understandings would likely help ease Gaza's decade of isolation, but would also deepen the Israeli-enforced disconnect between Gaza and the West Bank. The two territories lie on opposite sides of Israel.

A Section on 07/10/2017