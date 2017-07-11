Home / Latest News /
2-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by train while crossing tracks
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
SHERIDAN, Wyo. — A northern Wyoming boy is hospitalized in stable condition after being hit by a freight train while crossing the tracks in Sheridan.
Police say the 2-year-old was with adults and other children when he was struck at 10 a.m. Monday. He was alert and crying afterward and was taken to Children's Hospital Colorado as a precaution. Officers did not disclose his injuries.
The Sheridan Press reported that police, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and BNSF Railway investigators are investigating the circumstances of the accident.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: 2-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by train while crossing tracks
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
THE_MAD_BOMBER says... July 11, 2017 at 12:42 p.m.
IS THE TRAIN OK?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.