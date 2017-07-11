Home / Latest News /
Arkansas disabilities services waiting list reduced by 500
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:58 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the waiting list for people with developmental disabilities in need of state services has been reduced by 500 since a revenue stream was created earlier this year to reduce the waiting time.
Hutchinson told the Little Rock Rotary Club on Tuesday that the list had grown to about 3,000 people.
In January, Hutchinson signed a bill allowing the state to use $8.5 million from a 1999 settlement with tobacco companies to assist in providing more services home and community based services.
Arkansas is one of 46 states that sued tobacco companies for damages over money spent to treat smoking-related illnesses.
The state has received $62 million a year from the companies as part of the multi-state settlement.
DoubleBlind says... July 11, 2017 at 3:09 p.m.
No specifics on how the list was 'reduced.' Were 500 people helped or were they removed from the role through some 'technicality' or new criteria.
