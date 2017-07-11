Arkansas man accused of punching 2 women; 1 victim suffers broken nose, police say

An Arkansas man was arrested Monday night after he punched two people in the face and broke one of their noses, authorities said.

A Pulaski County sheriff's deputy went to 24109 Arkansas 107 sometime before 11:45 p.m. after getting a call about a fight, according to a police report. The residence is in an area north of Little Rock Air Force Base.

Two female victims told police 23-year-old Stephen Jarrod Zahari of Sherwood, who lives in an apartment at the address, had punched each of them in their faces, the report said, noting one of the victims suffered a broken nose.

Zahari was later arrested after he was found in the 1400 block of Hatcher Road.

He faces charges of second-degree battery, a felony, and third-degree domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 22.