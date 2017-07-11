In suit, ex-city employee says he was fired for starting investigation into Arkansas mayor's son

A former employee of one Arkansas city has filed a lawsuit, claiming he was fired after he caught the mayor's son trying to hack into the city’s computer network.

Erick Woodruff, the director of information systems for the city of Jonesboro until he was fired in January, says the city is in violation of the Arkansas Whistleblower's Protection Act and the Arkansas Civil Rights Act.

His termination reportedly followed a poor performance report and a performance improvement program.

But in a complaint filed with Craighead County Circuit Court, Woodruff says he was punished for initiating an investigation into Mark Perrin, the son of Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin, while Mark Perrin was working as a sex offenders' registration specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department. Woodruff also says he was discriminated against because of his race.

While remotely monitoring the computer in December 2014, Woodruff said he caught Perrin attempting to hack the firewall for the city's computer network, the lawsuit states. Woodruff then handed the computer over to police. He said they found it had been wiped clean, according to the complaint.

Woodruff is suing for lost earnings, suffering and damage to his reputation, among other things. The lawsuit states that he was the only black department head working for the city at the time of his termination.

The mayor’s office said Tuesday afternoon that all comments will be made through litigation.