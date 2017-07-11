Arkansan accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend appears in court, says she's too weak to walk

A 55-year-old Arkansas woman accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend made her first appearance in court Monday, the El Dorado News-Times reported.

Nelda Tatum, who faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 68-year-old Bobby L. Bell, reportedly spoke from a wheelchair in 35th Judicial District Court, saying she was too weak to walk.

Judge Jack Barker kept Tatum's bail at $50,000, the newspaper stated.

According to previous stories, Tatum confessed to stabbing her boyfriend after the couple got in an argument July 3 at a Smackover home.

When police arrived, Bell was bleeding out. A single laceration behind his left knee had severed a major artery, killing him, the El Dorado News-Times reported.

Tatum is currently being held at the Union County jail.

