At murder trial, lawyer says Arkansan accused in stabbing was acting as 'mama bear,' protecting son

The lawyer for an Arkansas woman charged with murder told a jury Monday she was trying to protect her family in the 2016 stabbing death of a 43-year-old man, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

A Miller County jury listened to the opening arguments in the second-degree murder trial of Sherry Lashay Woods, 36, of Texarkana on Monday afternoon.

Woods is accused of stabbing and killing Jeffery Baker on Oct. 5, 2016, the paper reported. Her public defender, Jason Mitchell, reportedly told the courtroom that the mother of three teenaged sons was acting as a "mama bear" protecting her children.

"When the police arrive, Sherry is sitting on the ground, and she says, 'I did it. I did it. I just wanted him off my son,'" Mitchell is quoted as saying.

Police found Baker lying on the street near Woods' home at the intersection of Tenth and California streets. A witness testified that a woman, later identified as Woods, was hysterical and was screaming, "I stabbed him. I stabbed him. He was jumping on my son," the paper reported.

One of Woods' teenage sons told the jury that he and his brother threw punches at Baker, and Baker swung and missed several times before he landed a punch, the paper reported. Woods then intervened when she saw the 43-year-old strike her son, the teenager testified.

Baker's blood alcohol content was found to be .322 by the state Crime Laboratory. That did not contribute to his death in terms of blood loss, Chief Medical Examiner Charles Kokes testified.

Prosecuting attorney Stephanie Black reportedly told the jury that there is no justification for Baker's death because Woods kept inflicting stab wounds as he tried to retreat.

"You will hear a story about a completely senseless loss of life," she said.

Woods could be fined up to $15,000 and sentenced to six to 30 years in an Arkansas prison.

The trial was set to continue Tuesday.

Click here to read the full story in today's Texarkana Gazette.