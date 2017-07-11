Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 7:47 a.m.

Daisy competition results released

By Special to NWA Media

This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.

The following are results from the Daisy Air Rifle National Shootoff held recently in Rogers.

BB Gun 40 Prone, National Record Shootoff, Individual -- Jenna Kruger, Emily Hill, Justin Merriman.

BB Gun 4x10 with Test, Champion's Match -- Ainsley Day, Jessica Hays, Jordan Smothers, Eli Dissing,Amy Gray, Alee Smith, Derek Liddle, Kaylee Karll, Ryan Best, Leah Mueller.

Championship, Individual -- Justin Merriman, Ben Rogers, Lucy Peters, Thomas Harris, Blake Murphy, Tony Stacy, Quinn Mayhall, Daniel Smith.

Team -- Pierre Jr. Shooters, Walton Co. 4H, Johnson Co. 4H.

Complete results at orionresults.com

Sports on 07/11/2017

