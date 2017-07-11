Daisy competition results released
By Special to NWA Media
This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.
The following are results from the Daisy Air Rifle National Shootoff held recently in Rogers.
BB Gun 40 Prone, National Record Shootoff, Individual -- Jenna Kruger, Emily Hill, Justin Merriman.
BB Gun 4x10 with Test, Champion's Match -- Ainsley Day, Jessica Hays, Jordan Smothers, Eli Dissing,Amy Gray, Alee Smith, Derek Liddle, Kaylee Karll, Ryan Best, Leah Mueller.
Championship, Individual -- Justin Merriman, Ben Rogers, Lucy Peters, Thomas Harris, Blake Murphy, Tony Stacy, Quinn Mayhall, Daniel Smith.
Team -- Pierre Jr. Shooters, Walton Co. 4H, Johnson Co. 4H.
Complete results at orionresults.com
