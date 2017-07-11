Ex-Arkansas bus driver convicted in sex case seeks new trial, says he was working on thesis

A former bus driver for the Pulaski County Special School District is asking for a new trial after being sentenced to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to commit rape.

In a four-page letter penned from jail late last month, Philip P. Frederic, 56, of Jacksonville outlined what he sees as errors made during his May trial in Faulkner County Circuit Court.

Frederic said that he had intended to present evidence — testimony and documentation — to support his claim that he had been researching for a thesis topic centered around certain “sexual strategies that continue to occur in human sexual expression.”

The work, he said, was part of completing his Bachelor of Science degree in biology at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Frederic noted that the project, one of his “own creation,” had not been sanctioned by the biology department or any biology professor at UALR.

“This thesis project … was in the preliminary stage, designed only to engage certain online subjects in an ‘immersive conversation’ regarding their sexuality,” he wrote.

The letter written in June accuses Frederic’s attorney, Stephen D. Ralph, of “deliberately and willfully” suppressing such documentation at trial. That evidence, Frederic said, would have been “vital to [his] defense.”

According to the affidavit, an undercover investigator with the Faulkner County sheriff’s office found an online posting, identified by Frederic as being on Craigslist, seeking contact with an underage female.

The investigator, who was posing as a young girl, agreed to meet with Frederic in February 2016 at an undisclosed location in Faulkner County.

During the conversation, Frederic provided photos of a teenage girl, adding that he had molested her from an early age, documents show. He later denied sexually assaulting the girl.

Frederic was arrested Feb. 15, 2016, after showing up in a a van at the location.

The request for a new trial was forwarded to Circuit Judge Charles Clawson and Faulkner County Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland.

As of Tuesday morning, a new trial had not been set in his case, according to online court records.