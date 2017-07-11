Arkansas man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend, his mother

A 49-year-old Arkansas man is in custody after police say he climbed onto his girlfriend's car last month, forced his way through the sunroof and began punching her, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Marty Lee Robinson was arrested shortly after noon Thursday. He is currently in custody in lieu of a $15,000 bond.

The victim told police it happened June 15 after she pulled into her driveway on Hollywood Street, and Robinson ran out of the home, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.

The woman reported he struck her in the stomach and head and then began scratching her chest, police said.

Robinson’s mother, who lives with his ex-girlfriend, told investigators she tried to stop her son, but he turned around and grabbed her, bruising her wrists, according to the affidavit.

Both victims said they wanted to press charges.

Robinson is charged with two counts of third-degree domestic battery.

A court appearance is scheduled for Sep. 21.