Family: Do-it-yourself goo takes over 'tweens' lives

It’s here, the Summer of Slime.

For baby boomers and Gen X-ers who aren’t aware, slime is like modern-day Silly Putty. Except the gooey, homemade substance is slick and pretty. It’s do-it-yourself, social-media ready with endless video loops that crackle and pop on Instagram and YouTube, and the in-thing for ’tweens and teens this summer.

So what is this 21st-century slime and why is it all the rage? Read Wednesday’s Family section on the new, “blobby” fad.