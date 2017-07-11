Home /
Family: Do-it-yourself goo takes over 'tweens' lives
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:45 a.m.
It’s here, the Summer of Slime.
For baby boomers and Gen X-ers who aren’t aware, slime is like modern-day Silly Putty. Except the gooey, homemade substance is slick and pretty. It’s do-it-yourself, social-media ready with endless video loops that crackle and pop on Instagram and YouTube, and the in-thing for ’tweens and teens this summer.
So what is this 21st-century slime and why is it all the rage? Read Wednesday’s Family section on the new, “blobby” fad.
