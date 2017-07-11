• Malcolm Turnbull, the Australian prime minister, in a speech in London called on Internet companies to act more quickly to remove extremist content, and to seek a solution to the "problem" of encrypted messages, saying the Internet "must remain free and secure, but it cannot be ungoverned."
• Rosa Dominguez, 19, of California recently celebrated two big lottery wins in a week, after two separate $5 scratch-off tickets won her a total of $655,555, with which, the California Lottery said, she plans to go shopping and buy herself a new car.
• Callene Barton, 58, and Lakesha Lewis, 28, face murder charges in the death of their roommate's 3-year-old son, who was repeatedly beaten with a plastic window-blinds rod and thrown as a punishment for drinking milk from a jug, Orange County, Fla., sheriff's investigators said.
• Quardrion Atkins, 19, and two other teenagers were arrested in North Texas after, police said, they led officers on a chase that came after two robberies and landed Atkins, the driver, a child-endangerment charge because he had his infant child with him.
• Lt. Felipe Lay of Florida's Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in Florida said an unidentified man was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening after a bull shark bit both of his legs while he was swimming off Haulover Beach.
• Jennifer Churchill, spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said a teen camp worker at Glacier View Ranch, about 48 miles north of Denver, fought off a bear after waking up Sunday to find the animal biting his head and trying to drag him away.
• Brian Pritchard, citing cameras he set up to photograph deer on his property in Ocala, Fla., said troops of rhesus monkeys -- which officials said likely were from a state park about 4 miles away -- have been swarming his property about two times a day to swipe food from a deer feeder.
• Mate Parica, an archaeologist with Zadar University in Croatia, said divers have turned up human bones near the wreckage of a U.S. bomber that crashed in the Adriatic Sea in 1944 and was found in 2010.
• Ruu Weist, an animal control officer in Portland, Maine, called a female Argentina black and white tegu "friendly, if headstrong and stubborn," after capturing the lizard that had been on the loose for a couple of days because its owner lost track of it while letting it sunbathe on his porch.
