Police: Intoxicated Little Rock woman found next to running vehicle with 4 children inside

An intoxicated Little Rock woman was arrested early Tuesday after she was found lying in the dirt near an idling vehicle occupied by four small children, authorities said.

Police reportedly found 32-year-old Teresa Urbina lying in the dirt under a wooden deck on Frankie Lane sometime before 1:15 a.m. She was bleeding from a cut on her right arm and appeared to have broken out a window, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Nearby, four "small children" were found unattended inside her vehicle, which was still running, the report said.

Urbina was taken to a hospital before she was booked into the Pulaski County jail. She faces six counts of endangering the welfare of a minor as well as one count each of public intoxication, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Her bail was set at $3,250.

A court date is scheduled for July 18.