IOC to pick Los Angeles, Paris for 2024 or 2028 Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — If they can agree who goes first, Paris and Los Angeles will be awarded the 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

International Olympic Committee members voted unanimously to seek a consensus three-way deal between the two bid cities and the IOC executive board. Talks will open with Paris widely seen as the favorite for 2024.

If a deal falls through, only the 2024 hosting rights will be voted on when the IOC next meets: Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru.

Eric Garcetti of LA and Anne Hidalgo of Paris emerged on stage holding hands to welcome the decision.

"Both of us will find it more and more difficult to convince cities — whether it's Paris, Los Angeles or other American cities — to really go into this process if one of us gets turned down," Garcetti had said earlier Tuesday.

The mayors were united on stage by IOC President Thomas Bach, who raised an arm of each in a shared gesture of triumph.

A deal to make both cities winners would fulfill a strategy that Bach set in motion last December to help safeguard a stable future for the signature Olympic event.

"With Los Angeles and Paris, there are two fantastic cities from countries with a profound Olympic history," Bach said.

The IOC approved the expected double award after hearing both cities present their 2024 hosting plans at a conference center in the Olympics' capital city, Lausanne.

Both cities used 45 minutes of videos and speeches, including one with French President Emmanuel Macron promoting the Paris cause, in a private session with IOC members to explain how they would host the 2024 Olympics.

At separate news conferences, the mayors said they could work toward a deal.

"We look forward to working together, maybe not in competition but collaboration with Paris," Garcetti said after his city's bid officials opened the campaign event.