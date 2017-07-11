Man shot himself, NLR police verify

A SWAT callout ended Monday after the tactical team found a man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a North Little Rock house, according to a police spokesman.

Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Service were serving a warrant at 2:43 p.m. when they heard a gunshot from inside the residence at 819 N. Cypress St., according to a statement from the North Little Rock Police Department.

The federal authorities were attempting to serve a warrant for rape out of Savannah, Ga., according to Sgt. Brian Dedrick, a North Little Rock police spokesman. The statement said a person named in the arrest warrant lived at the residence.

After federal authorities heard the shot, they backed off and contacted North Little Rock police for assistance, Dedrick said. He said a "significant other" was at the residence when federal authorities attempted to serve the warrant, but she exited the residence at some point.

North Little Rock police tried to speak with the man inside the residence, but they did not receive a response, he said. Dedrick said police also fired tear gas into the residence, but the man still did not respond, he said.

About two hours after federal authorities tried to serve the warrant, the North Little Rock SWAT team entered the residence and found a man on the floor, dead from a gunshot wound, according to the statement. Dedrick said the man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities did not identify the man Monday afternoon.

