• A court commissioner on Monday issued a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian in response to the reality television star's posting of explicit images of his ex-fiancee on social media last week. Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner James Blancarte issued the order in response to filings by Kardashian's ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna, who also claims he hit her in the thigh earlier this year, knocking her down and leaving her bruised. "Rob has been violent with me in the past and I am afraid to be around him," Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, wrote in court documents filed Monday in Los Angeles. The order bars Kardashian from contacting Chyna or coming within 100 yards of her home, car or workplace. The order also prohibits him from posting images online of Chyna or the infant daughter they share. Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom described the hearing as "a complete and total victory." The order will remain in effect until an Aug. 8 hearing. Chyna sought a temporary restraining order on Monday, less than a week after Kardashian went on a tirade against her on Instagram and Twitter, including posting explicit images of her. Blancarte sealed exhibits in the case, citing their explicit nature. Bloom has accused Kardashian of cyberbullying. Blancarte said his primary concern was the former couple's infant child. Bloom said in court that nannies would handle custody transfers while the order is in place. Kardashian did not appear at Monday's hearing. His lawyer Robert Shapiro apologized on his client's behalf outside the courthouse.

• Patton Oswalt is defending his engagement from online critics who say the comedian is getting married too soon after his wife's death last year. Oswalt shared a link Saturday to a post defending him by Erica Roman, a blogger who lost her husband around the same time that Oswalt's wife, Michele McNamara, died in her sleep in April 2016. Oswalt writes that he felt "rage" over the criticism. He says he initially decided to ignore critics he calls "grub worms," but that Roman articulated his feelings better than he could have. Roman wrote in her post that anyone criticizing Oswalt isn't entitled to an opinion because they haven't gone through his experience. Oswalt announced his engagement to actress Meredith Salenger last week.

A Section on 07/11/2017