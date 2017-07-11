Home / Latest News /
Panel accuses Arkansas judge of skirting income taxes for decades, filing only 4 times in 22 years
By Emma Pettit
A state disciplinary group on Tuesday accused a Saline County circuit judge of skirting income taxes by filing no more than four returns in the last 22 tax years, which it says violates judicial ethics.
Judge Bobby Dale McCallister, who has held his position since Jan. 1, 2009, "failed to properly file income tax returns with the Federal and State government," according to a news release from the Judicial Discipline & Disability Commission.
The group, which inspects claims of misconduct, assigned a special prosecuting attorney and a special circuit judge to handle any potential criminal case against McCallister, according to the release.
Benca & Benca and LaCerra, Dickson, Hoover and Rogers, PLLC, both Little Rock law firms, were listed in the release as the contact information for McCallister.
A receptionist with the first firm said it had no comment. Messages left at the second firm and the judge's office weren't immediately returned.
That McCallister failed to pay taxes on his $160,000 salary is "an insult to the integrity of judiciary and brings the judiciary as a whole into disrepute," the news release said.
With his actions, the judge willfully violated the code of judicial conduct, which is cause for discipline, the release said. McCallister was given 30 days to respond. He is entitled to a hearing before the commission where all of the allegations must be proven by "clear and convincing" evidence.
During 2015 testimony during his divorce case, McCallister reportedly said he had not filed personal income tax returns for "most of the years" since 1995, according to the release.
He chose not to pay during his first year because he "basically panicked," the release said. When asked why he didn't file returns in recent years, the judge said he did not have a reason "that makes any sense at all," the release added.
On June 6, McCallister was asked about his personal income taxes and invoked his Fifth Amendment right to refuse to answer.
When his wife discovered his failure to file, she hired her own accountant and took care of her taxes herself, the release said.
arkateacher54 says... July 11, 2017 at 12:23 p.m.
Violates judicial ethics? How about federal law? The question is will this fellow wind up in jail where he belongs.
Popsmith says... July 11, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.
Are judges overpaid? That's a lot of play money.
RaylanGivens says... July 11, 2017 at 12:32 p.m.
Man $160,000 just doesn't go as far as it used to!
Hoghead101 says... July 11, 2017 at 12:35 p.m.
While there is no defense for an acting judge not to file tax returns, there still should have been with-holdings for both state and federal taxes. There is a possibility that he overpaid due to not filing returns. But that is his problem. He also has an obvious ethical problem. People never cease to amaze me.
miket3175 says... July 11, 2017 at 12:55 p.m.
It is a violation of the law to not file returns if you make above a certain amount. He was well above the amount. However, it is likely incorrect to say he didn't pay taxes. He had withholdings that very possibly exceeded the amount he owed - depending on the deductions he could claim. He could file the late returns and possibly claim refunds for the overpayments. He still is ethically challenged and should be removed from office. He did break the law by not filing returns.
Kajon says... July 11, 2017 at 1:10 p.m.
It's not legal, but many people report many more dependents than they actually have. Using this ploy, he could possibly have had no withholdings at all. He may have reported his girlfriend, his cats and his dogs as dependents.
