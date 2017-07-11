Panel accuses Arkansas judge of skirting income taxes for decades, filing only 4 times in 22 years

A state disciplinary group on Tuesday accused a Saline County circuit judge of skirting income taxes by filing no more than four returns in the last 22 tax years, which it says violates judicial ethics.

Judge Bobby Dale McCallister, who has held his position since Jan. 1, 2009, "failed to properly file income tax returns with the Federal and State government," according to a news release from the Judicial Discipline & Disability Commission.

The group, which inspects claims of misconduct, assigned a special prosecuting attorney and a special circuit judge to handle any potential criminal case against McCallister, according to the release.

Benca & Benca and LaCerra, Dickson, Hoover and Rogers, PLLC, both Little Rock law firms, were listed in the release as the contact information for McCallister.

A receptionist with the first firm said it had no comment. Messages left at the second firm and the judge's office weren't immediately returned.

That McCallister failed to pay taxes on his $160,000 salary is "an insult to the integrity of judiciary and brings the judiciary as a whole into disrepute," the news release said.

With his actions, the judge willfully violated the code of judicial conduct, which is cause for discipline, the release said. McCallister was given 30 days to respond. He is entitled to a hearing before the commission where all of the allegations must be proven by "clear and convincing" evidence.

During 2015 testimony during his divorce case, McCallister reportedly said he had not filed personal income tax returns for "most of the years" since 1995, according to the release.

He chose not to pay during his first year because he "basically panicked," the release said. When asked why he didn't file returns in recent years, the judge said he did not have a reason "that makes any sense at all," the release added.

On June 6, McCallister was asked about his personal income taxes and invoked his Fifth Amendment right to refuse to answer.

When his wife discovered his failure to file, she hired her own accountant and took care of her taxes herself, the release said.