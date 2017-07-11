Man hospitalized after knife attack

A 68-year-old man was stabbed multiple times by three masked robbers who forced their way into his Little Rock home, leaving him in critical condition, police said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded around 3:25 a.m. Sunday to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence on Melinda Drive.

The victim's 67-year-old wife told police that she and her husband were in their bedroom sleeping with the bedroom door closed when three assailants kicked in the door.

According to the report, the robbers, who were wielding guns and knives, demanded money and guns from the couple multiple times.

The wife told the assailants that she did not know where the guns were, prompting the robbers to point guns at the victim's heads, officers noted.

The robbers then "snatched the covers off of them," told them to put on clothes and go downstairs, according to the report.

When the couple walked downstairs, the robbers demanded that the woman get face down to the floor. They also forced the husband to go back upstairs in another demand for money, police said.

Authorities said the assailants later ran downstairs and out of the home's front door.

The husband was found to be bleeding with multiple stab wounds, according to the report. He was listed as being in critical but stable condition.

The couple's 39-year-old son was also inside the home at the time of the robbery, police said.

LR eatery's safe stolen overnight

Authorities are investigating after someone broke into a Little Rock restaurant and made off with the safe and security system.

Police responded shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday to investigate an alarm at the Purple Cow at 8026 Cantrell Road.

The arriving officer found the front door shattered and partially open, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. A search inside revealed multiple computer screens had been broken and the safe and security system removed, the report said.

No suspect information was listed in the report.

The theft occurred two days after a break-in where the safe was taken from a Sonic near downtown Little Rock. It wasn't immediately clear if the cases were thought to be connected.

NLR teen arrested after rocks thrown

A North Little Rock teen was arrested early Sunday after he pushed his girlfriend off a porch and threw rocks at a toddler, authorities said.

Pulaski County deputies responded before 3:45 a.m. to a domestic disturbance at the home of 18-year-old Anthony Conley on McCoy Road, according to a report. Conley had shoved his girlfriend off a porch and thrown rocks at her 18-month-old nephew, striking him at least once, investigators said.

Conley, who was found hiding under clothing inside a closet in the home, fought deputies and medics after being handcuffed, the report said.

He was booked into the Pulaski County jail shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday on charges of second-degree battery, a felony, and third-degree battery and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 15.

