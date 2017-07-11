Police investigate killing at Little Rock apartment complex

Authorities are investigating a homicide at a Little Rock apartment complex.

The Little Rock Police Department said one person was killed at Spring Valley Apartments, 8701 Interstate 30.

Police said at the scene that crews were initially called about 7:20 p.m. to a reported suicide, but investigators determined it was actually a homicide. The victim, who was said to be in his 60s, was found inside an apartment. He was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man's name hasn't been released. Authorities say they are still investigating the motive.

No arrests have been made.

The killing is the 31st of the year so far in Little Rock and the third at the same apartment complex.

On March 24, Lewis Wallace, 20, and Stevie Howard, 19, were shot multiple times there. Wallace died at the scene. Police said Howard was taken to a hospital in serious condition and later died from his injuries.

The March killings are not believed to be related to the homicide Tuesday night.

Reporter Ryan Tarinelli contributed to this story.