Police: Man at west Little Rock apartment complex tells tow truck driver he has gun, steals back repossessed car

A man said he had a gun before stealing a vehicle that a tow truck driver had just repossessed Monday morning at a west Little Rock apartment complex, authorities said.

The tow truck was leaving an apartment complex at 11700 Pleasant Ridge Road after repossessing a white Dodge Challenger when the previous owner stopped and said he needed to get items out of the vehicle, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The driver told police that the man — identified by police as 29-year-old Roderick Talley — "pretended" to retrieve the items but actually began unhooking the car from the tow truck, the report said.

When the tow truck driver confronted him, Talley said he had a gun, police said. Feeling threatened, the driver allowed Talley to get inside his tow truck and finish unhooking the vehicle, the report noted.

Talley was last seen driving down Cantrell Road in the Challenger.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.