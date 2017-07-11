The World in Brief

For ill U.K. baby, evidence clock ticks

LONDON -- A British court on Monday gave the parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard a chance to present fresh evidence that their terminally ill son should receive experimental treatment.

The decision came after an emotionally charged hearing, during which Gard's mother wept in frustration and his father yelled at a lawyer.

Judge Nicholas Francis gave the couple until Wednesday afternoon to present the evidence and set a new hearing for Thursday in a case that has drawn international attention.

The judge insisted there had to be "new and powerful" evidence to reverse earlier rulings that barred Charlie from traveling abroad for treatment and authorized London's Great Ormond Street Hospital to take him off life support.

"There is not a person alive who would not want to save Charlie," Francis said. "If there is new evidence I will hear it."

Charlie suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease that has left him brain damaged and unable to breathe unaided. His parents want to take him abroad for experimental therapy, which they say offers their son a chance of improvement.

British and European courts have sided with the hospital's decision that the 11-month-old's life support should end, saying therapy would not help and would cause more suffering.

Blaze tears through London market

Seventy firefighters battled for three hours early Monday to bring under control a blaze at Camden Lock Market, a popular London tourist destination, the city's fire brigade said.

The blaze -- which came less than a month after a fire consumed the Grenfell Tower apartment block in West London killing at least 80 people -- broke out shortly before midnight Sunday, tearing through three stories and a building's roof.

"Crews worked hard to get the fire under control and to stop it from spreading to neighboring buildings," a London Fire Brigade station manager, David Reid, said in a statement.

No one was reported injured, authorities said. The full extent of the damage was not known.

The Camden market, which began as a small arts and crafts fair and blossomed into a sprawling market selling vintage clothing, antiques, souvenirs and other items, has long been a center of bohemian London.

France opens debate on new labor rules

PARIS -- The French Parliament began debating Monday a special measure making it easier and quicker for President Emmanuel Macron's government to redesign the nation's labor rules, one of the most divisive promises of his presidency.

The bill would allow the government to avoid lengthy, heated debate on a volatile subject in France. Far-left lawmakers have called the debate, the "mother of battles."

France's jobless rate has hovered around 10 percent for years, and Macron has vowed to bring it down by the end of his five-year term. Like other presidents, Macron insists on the need for more flexible labor laws making it easier to, for instance, hire and fire workers.

Details of the labor overhaul are to be unveiled in late August. The government proposes to cap the financial penalty for companies sued for firing employees, and to allow businesses more flexibility to define internal working rules.

Unions fear the changes will strip away hard-earned worker protections.

Under Macron's predecessor, Francois Hollande, attempts to ease labor rules drew tens of thousands of people onto the streets for months.

Israeli-Palestinian electricity deal OK'd

JENIN, West Bank -- Israeli and Palestinian officials have signed a rare agreement to provide additional electricity to Palestinian residents of the northern West Bank.

Under Monday's deal, Israel's national electric company will sell an additional 60 megawatts of electricity to the power-starved Jenin area, with an option to more than double the supply. The electricity will be distributed through a Palestinian-operated substation.

The Palestinians are building a total of four substations, with backing from the European Investment Bank.

Israel's energy minister, Yuval Steinitz, Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and other top officials attended a ceremony near Jenin.

Hamdallah called the project an "impressive accomplishment."

