Sanctions bill takes White House flak

WASHINGTON -- A new package of economic sanctions on Russia and Iran unacceptably constrains President Donald Trump's authority, the White House said Monday.

The legislation sailed through the Senate nearly a month ago, but the bill stalled in the House with Democrats and Republicans blaming each other for the delay.

Marc Short, the White House legislative director, appeared to object to a key part of the legislation that would give Capitol Hill a much stronger hand in determining Russia sanctions policy. The legislation would require a congressional review if Trump attempted to ease or end penalties against Moscow.

Weakening that provision substantially could provoke resistance from Republicans and Democrats. Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, the Republican chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, heralded the review requirement on Monday as the proper exercise of congressional authority.

Trump tweeted Sunday that sanctions against Russia were not discussed last week during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders contradicted Trump, telling reporters Monday that "sanctions specific to election-meddling were discussed" in the meeting.

