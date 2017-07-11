Slain GIs' families tell court of anguish

AMMAN, Jordan -- The relatives of two of the three American soldiers shot dead at a Jordanian air base last year described the pain of their loss in letters Monday to a military court trying the man accused of the killing.

The parents of one soldier and the sister of a second attended a court hearing in Jordan's capital, Amman, and will remain until the verdict, expected next Monday.

The defendant, a Jordanian soldier, has pleaded innocent. If convicted, he faces life in prison. The U.S. military trainers were killed when three vehicles carrying four U.S. service members came under fire at the gate of an air base in southern Jordan in November.

The victims were 27-year-old Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Lewellen of Kirksville, Mo.; 30-year-old Staff Sgt. Kevin J. McEnroe of Tucson, Ariz.; and 27-year-old Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty of Kerrville, Texas.

Moriarty's sisters, Melissa and Rebecca, and Lewellen's parents, Charles and Cindy, described the pain of their loss in letters to the court.

They also criticized the Jordanian authorities' initial handling of the shooting, including claims that the U.S. troops had triggered the shooting by disobeying gate procedures. Jordan later withdrew such claims.

Rebecca Moriarty, who was in court Monday, wrote that she and her siblings had exchanged messages the day before her brother's Nov. 4 death to plan a Thanksgiving get-together later that month.

The defendant, 1st Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha, has said he had heard a pistol shot coming from the direction of the U.S. convoy and that he opened fire because he feared the base was coming under attack.

Several gate guards testified that they heard a sound that might have been a pistol shot but that they held their fire because they couldn't identify the exact source.

The defendant has said he initially opened fire from inside a guard house where he was at the time, believing he was complying with rules of engagement. He has said he had "no intention of killing anyone" and felt no resentment toward Americans.

The bereaved families said the surveillance video, shown to them by U.S. law enforcement, shows the defendant reloading and shooting at Americans who were waving their hands and yelling: "We're Americans! We're friendly."

Rebecca Moriarty said the shooting lasted for six minutes.

