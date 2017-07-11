Arkansas governor appoints new Game and Fish commissioner

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday appointed Stan Jones as the state's new Game and Fish commissioner.

“As a fifth-generation farmer and an avid outdoorsman, Stan appreciates Arkansas in ways that few others do,” the governor said in a statement.

Jones, a longtime Walnut Ridge resident, farms more than 7,000 acres of northeast Arkansas land and owns Banded outdoor apparel, Avery Outdoors and Stan Jones Mallard Lodge. He was a member of Arkansas State's football team that won the 1970 national championship and was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2015, according to a news release.

“I have always loved the outdoors,” Jones said in a statement. “That is one thing I like to share, and I want to see others experience that.”

Jones replaces Fred Brown on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Members serve seven-year terms.

