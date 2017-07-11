Home / Latest News /
Arkansas governor appoints new Game and Fish commissioner
By Kally Patz
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday appointed Stan Jones as the state's new Game and Fish commissioner.
“As a fifth-generation farmer and an avid outdoorsman, Stan appreciates Arkansas in ways that few others do,” the governor said in a statement.
Jones, a longtime Walnut Ridge resident, farms more than 7,000 acres of northeast Arkansas land and owns Banded outdoor apparel, Avery Outdoors and Stan Jones Mallard Lodge. He was a member of Arkansas State's football team that won the 1970 national championship and was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2015, according to a news release.
“I have always loved the outdoors,” Jones said in a statement. “That is one thing I like to share, and I want to see others experience that.”
Jones replaces Fred Brown on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Members serve seven-year terms.
