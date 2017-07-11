State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

Date set for Arkansas-Houston game

Houston will host the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville on Dec. 2, but a venue for the game has yet to be determined, according to a news release Monday.

The Cougars' on-campus Fertitta Center is undergoing a $60 million renovation that won't be completed until the 2018-2019 season. The Toyota Center, home of the NBA's Houston Rockets, is a potential venue for the Cougars' home games in the coming season, but its availability is unknown until the NBA schedule is released.

Arkansas will play at Houston for the first time since the teams were Southwest Conference members in 1991, but the game will mark the Razorbacks' second in the city in as many seasons. Arkansas beat Texas 77-74 at the Toyota Center last December.

The Razorbacks and Cougars agreed to a two-year series prior to last season when Arkansas beat Houston 84-72 in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks lead the all-time series 22-17.

Houston will be the only true road game for Arkansas in the coming nonconference season. Other known nonconference dates for Arkansas include Samford on Nov. 10; Oklahoma on Nov. 23 as part of the three-game Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.; Minnesota on Dec. 9; and Oklahoma State on Jan. 27.

The Razorbacks will play Colorado State in December on a date yet to be announced.

SOCCER

Little Rock Rangers start first playoff run

After losing its final two games of the regular season, the Little Rock Rangers (4-2-4 Heartland Division) enter the National Premier Soccer League playoffs for the first time in the franchise's two-year history.

Playoff seeding is determined by a team's points per game. Three points are awarded for wins, one point for ties. Little Rock tied with Tulsa Athletic with 1.6 points per game for second place in the Heartland Division, but the Rangers' 3-2 loss at Tulsa on Saturday breaks the tie.

There are 96 teams in the NPSL, and the number of teams that are represented in the playoffs from its 14 conferences varies. In the South, four teams from each division make the playoffs, and the Rangers will play at No. 2 Tulsa as the No. 3 seed Saturday. There are five rounds leading up to the NPSL championship, and the Rangers would host a playoff game if they eventually face a team with a lower PPG.

BASEBALL

UALR's Silva named new recruiting coordinator

Assistant coach Mike Silva has been named the new recruiting coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, head Coach Chris Curry announced Monday.

Silva has overseen the Trojans pitching staff since he joined the program in the fall of 2016, and the pitchers recorded a program-record 463 strikeouts last season. The team's 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings ranked third in the Sun Belt Conference and 47th nationally. They also allowed the third-fewest hits in the league at 8.83 per nine innings. The Trojans' ERA also dropped from 6.20 in 2016 to 4.76 in 2017.

The Trojans 2017 recruiting class is made up of seven high school players and 13 junior-college players.

Two Razorbacks playing in All-Star game

Two Arkansas outfielders have been selected to play in the California Collegiate League All-Star Game on Wednesday in Compton, Calif.

Sophomores Dominic Fletcher (South) and Evan Lee (North) will play on opposite teams in the game, which begins at 9 p.m. Central and will be televised nationally by Fox Sports West. The game will be re-aired on other Fox Sports regional networks later this month.

Fletcher, a consensus freshman All-American, is batting .391 with 6 home runs and 22 RBI through 17 games this summer with the Orange County Riptide.

Lee is batting .431 with 16 RBI and 15 walks through 19 games with the Santa Barbara Foresters. Lee, who hasn't allowed an earned run in 15 innings of relief, was voted to the game as a position player.

Sports on 07/11/2017