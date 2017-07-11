Travs miss bases-loaded opportunity

The Corpus Christi Hooks survived a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to escape with a 6-5 victory over the Arkansas Travelers for the second consecutive night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

With two outs in the seventh, Nelson Ward singled to left field, Seth Mejias-Brean singled to left and Dario Pizzano had an infield single to load the bases against Corpus Christi reliever Kent Emanuel, but Emanuel struck out Tyler Marlette swinging to end the threat.

The Travs, who trailed 6-3 going into the sixth inning, closed to 6-5 when Ryan Casteel singled with two outs to score Marlette, who reached when he grounded into a force out, and Kyle Waldrop, who singled.

The Travs overcame a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead in the third inning when Chuck Taylor singled in Casteel, who reached on an error to lead off the inning. After Ward struck out, Mejias-Brean singled to right to score Joey Wong and Taylor.

Corpus Christi's Jack Mayfield tied the game at 3-3 with a home run off Travs' starter Brett Ash. After Jason Martin popped out and Jamie Ritchie walked, Ritchie moved to second on Antonio Nunez's single and scored on Arturo Michelena's single to put the Hooks up 4-3.

The Hooks extended the lead to 5-3 in the fourth when Mayfield singled up the middle to score Garrett Stubbs, who led off the inning with single.

The Hooks made it 6-3 in the fifth when Stubbs doubled with two out to score Ramon Laureano.

Stubbs led the Hooks by going 4 for 5 with 3 RBI. Mejias-Brean and Waldrop both had three hits for the Traves.

Emanuel (5-5) picked up the victory, pitching the final 4 innings, allowing 2 runs -- 1 earned -- on 7 hits with 4 strikeouts.

Ash (5-8) took the loss, allowing 5 runs on 9 hits in 3⅓ innings.

