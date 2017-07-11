FOOTBALL

Chiefs promote Veach to GM

It only took Brett Veach a decade to go from working as an assistant to Andy Reid in Philadelphia to standing alongside the Kansas City Chiefs’ coach as their general manager. The Chiefs announced Monday they had promoted their co-director of player personnel to the top job in the front office. Veach takes over for John Dorsey, who was let go after four years despite taking the once-downtrodden franchise from two wins prior to his arrival to an AFC West title last season. Veach was an instrumental part of that rise, though, helping Dorsey to identify and acquire the kind of talent that has produced three playoff appearances in four years. “Brett has a sharp football mind, a tremendous work ethic and a keen eye for finding talent,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement. The Chiefs will introduce Veach during a news conference July 24, the same day rookies and select veterans begin to report to Missouri Western for the start of training camp.

Lawyers: Suit ‘money grab’

Lawyers for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe and offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola (Arkansas Razorbacks) said a lawsuit filed against their clients is a “blatant money grab.” Dante Satterfield said in a lawsuit filed earlier this year that Sharpe assaulted him in an alley behind a bar the first night of the NFL draft while Tretola acted as a lookout. In a response filed Friday, lawyers for Sharpe and Tretola say that Satterfield was “following, harassing and picking a fight” with them “and then crying foul when they have no choice but to defend themselves.” In his complaint, Satterfield said he suffered a concussion, broken bones in his face and a perforated eardrum. Sharpe and Tretola want the complaint to be dismissed with prejudice.

BOXING

Review confirms scoring

An independent review of the scoring in Manny Pacquiao’s contentious WBO welterweight world title loss to Jeff Horn has confirmed the outcome in favor of the Australian former schoolteacher. A Philippines government department asked the WBO to review the refereeing and the judging of the so-called “Battle of Brisbane” in Australia on July 2 after Horn, fighting for his first world title, won a unanimous points decision against Pacquiao, an 11-time world champion. In a statement late Monday, the WBO said three of the five independent judges who reviewed the bout awarded it to Horn, one awarded it to Pacquiao and one scored a draw. WBO President Francisco Valcarcel asked the judges, who came from different countries and remained anonymous, to assign their own scores to rounds, saying the results would be tabulated to ascertain which rounds each fighter won using an average scale based on 100, 80 and 60 percent. Based on the analysis, the WBO said Pacquiao won the 3rd, 8th and 9th round by 100 percent, the 5th round by 80 percent and the 11th by 60 percent. Horn was given the 1st, 6th and 12th rounds by 100 percent, the 2nd, 4th and 7th by 80 percent and the 10th by 60 percent. Pacquiao had a rematch clause in his rich contract for the fight, and speculating is mounting about another showdown in Australia in November.

BASKETBALL

Kings sign Carter

The Sacramento Kings have signed guard Vince Carter, the team announced Monday. Carter, who entered the league with the Toronto Raptors in 1998, is joining his seventh team. He played the last three seasons in Memphis, where he averaged 8 points and 1.8 assists per game last season. Carter, 40, ranks 27th all-time in points scored (24,555), fifth in three-pointers (2,049) and 13th in games played (1,347). Carter set records for a player 40 and over last season, passing Michael Jordan as the oldest to score 20 points off the bench at 39 years and 287 days against Denver on Nov. 8, only to surpass the mark six days later with 20 points at Utah.

Grizzlies, Evans agree

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard Tyreke Evans. The Grizzlies announced the signing Monday. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Evans, who played collegiately at Memphis, split last season between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 40 games. Evans, 27, has averaged 16.1 points. 4.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists over his eight-year NBA career. He was named the 2009-2010 NBA rookie of the year. Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace said in a news release that “Tyreke has proven his talent throughout his NBA career as both a scorer and playmaker, and we are pleased to add a player of his versatility to the Grizzlies.”

AAC Tournament in Memphis

The American Athletic Conference will hold its 2019 men’s basketball tournament at Memphis’ FedEx Forum. The FedEx Forum is the home floor for the University of Memphis and the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies. The FedEx Forum was the site of the American’s inaugural tournament in 2014. ESPN will provide television and digital coverage of the tournament. The 2018 tournament will take place March 8-11 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

HOCKEY

Rangers name Ruff assistant

The New York Rangers have hired longtime NHL head coach Lindy Ruff as an assistant to Alain Vigneault. The Rangers announced the hire Monday. Ruff, 57, was a head coach for almost 19 seasons, compiling a record of 736-554-78-125. He ranks fourth among head coaches in regular-season games coached, trailing Scotty Bowman, Al Arbour and Joel Quenneville. Ruff coached the Buffalo Sabres for parts of 15 seasons (1997-1998 to 2012-2013). He led the Sabres to the Stanley Cup Final in 1998-1999 and won the Jack Adams Award in 2005-2006. Ruff also coached the Dallas Stars for four seasons (2013-2014 to 2016-2017).

Turgeon added to Kings’ staff

The Los Angeles Kings have hired Pierre Turgeon for his first job as an assistant coach. Kings Coach John Stevens completed his staff Monday. Turgeon, 47, will focus on improving the Kings’ offensive play, General Manager Rob Blake said. Los Angeles finished 24th in the NHL last season with 199 goals. Turgeon was a dependable scorer during 19 NHL seasons with six franchises, recording 1,327 points in 1,294 games before retiring in 2007. The center ranks 38th in league history with 515 goals. Turgeon joins Dave Lowry, Don Nachbaur and goaltending coach Bill Ranford on Stevens’ staff. Stevens was promoted to replace Darryl Sutter in April after Los Angeles missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons since winning its second Stanley Cup title in 2014.

GOLF

Miller returning in 2018

Television viewers haven’t heard the last of Johnny Miller just yet. Miller said he thought this might be his final year in the broadcast booth for NBC Sports so he could spend more time with his 23 grandchildren. But in a telephone interview Monday, he said he will stick around for at least another year. This is his 28th year working for NBC. Miller, 70, will be the lead analyst next week for the British Open at Royal Birkdale, where he won the claret jug in 1976 with a six-shot victory over 19-year-old Seve Ballesteros and Jack Nicklaus. Miller signed a three-year extension through 2017, though he had an option for next year. He was bitterly disappointed when the USGA declined to renew its contract with NBC, instead signing a lucrative deal with Fox Sports. That void quickly was filled, however, when NBC and Golf Channel took over the rights to broadcast the British Open starting last year at Royal Troon.

Johnson leads Senior LPGA

Trish Johnson of England shot a 5-under 67 in windy conditions Monday in French Lick, Ind., to take a four-stroke lead in the Senior LPGA Championship, the first major championship for senior women. She birdied all four par-5 holes and had seven birdies and a double bogey in wind gusting to 33 mph at French Lick Resort’s Pete Dye Course. Johnson, 51, won the Legends Tour Championship last year at French Lick, beating Juli Inkster on the sixth hole of a playoff. The eight-time European Solheim Cup player won three times on the LPGA Tour and 19 times on the Ladies European Tour. Carolyn Hill was second (71) while Marilyn Lovander was another stroke back at 72.